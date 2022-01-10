Free COVID testing for students and faculty in greater BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Free high quality PCR COVID testing will be readily available weekly for all students and staff, K-12, in the greater Baton Rouge area that includes East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge, and East and West Feliciana.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) created the Safer, Smarter Schools Program to help keep schools open and operating safely during the pandemic.

Schools must register with LDH to enable students and staff to participate. Students and families should contact their school principal to see if their school has signed up and if so, the student will receive a link to register.

Participation by students is voluntary and there are financial incentives for students and staff to participate. Schools also receive a financial incentive to participate. Faculty, staff, and students can easily register for testing at www.k12testing.com.

President of Orion Laboratories in Baton Rouge Rachael Slaughter stated, “We are getting calls from parents who are alarmed because they heard that there is a shortage of testing supplies or problems with testing in their student’s school.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.