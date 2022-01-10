Fire causes significant damage to daycare; cause under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is trying to determine what sparked at a daycare center on Sunday, Jan. 9, but investigators noted it is not suspicious in nature.

A spokesman for BRFD said it happened at Raising Angels Learning Center on Haymarket Avenue. He added the first report of the fire was received a little before 6:45 a.m.

According to officials, firefighters found smoke billowing from the roof when they made it to the scene and the fire was located in the ceiling of the building. They added crews were able to keep the flames from spreading any farther but there is heavy smoke and water damage to the daycare.

