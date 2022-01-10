EBRSO arrests man for alleged child rape

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars for the alleged rape of an eight-year-old child.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office arrested Angel Arrieta Buenaventura, 49, on charges of first-degree rape and simple battery on Sunday, Jan. 9, according to officials.

According to the arrest report, Buenaventura is accused of raping a victim under the age of 13. He is also accused of intentionally using force or violence against a man.

