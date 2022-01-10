Driver Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash

BATON ROUGE, La. -Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on January 10, 2022, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 64 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Quentin Harris of Baton Rouge.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Harris was traveling south on US Hwy 61 in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet ran off the roadway to the right and overturned.

Harris was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Harris for analysis.

