Denham Springs Elementary School opens Jan. 10

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Schools are going back to class on Monday, Jan. 10 for the first time this semester.

One group is adjusting to the COVID protocols while getting used to a new building.

Students and staff who attend Denham Springs Elementary School will see a new two story building after losing the old one during the 2016 flood.

The newly constructed 80,000 square-foot, two-story campus is located on N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

School leaders say classrooms will have dry erase walls, modular seating, natural light, a large cafeteria, a dedicated pre-kindergarten area, and a dedicated STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) lab.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district will continue its safety protocols, including the optional mask policy.

