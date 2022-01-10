Denham Springs Elementary School opens Jan. 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Schools are going back to class on Monday, Jan. 10 for the first time this semester.

One group is adjusting to the COVID protocols while getting used to a new building.

Students and staff who attend Denham Springs Elementary School will see a new two story building after losing the old one during the 2016 flood.

The newly constructed 80,000 square-foot, two-story campus is located on N. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.

School leaders say classrooms will have dry erase walls, modular seating, natural light, a large cafeteria, a dedicated pre-kindergarten area, and a dedicated STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) lab.

Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district will continue its safety protocols, including the optional mask policy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.