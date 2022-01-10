Daycare left desperate for help after fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Raising Angels Learning Center said at first she thought she was getting a false burglary alarm like she’s had in the past, only to get a call from one of her student’s parents shortly after letting her know the school was actually on fire.

From the outside of the school, the damage seems minimal, but take a few steps inside, and you’ll see a completely different picture.

According to investigators, the fire started from an electrical shortage somewhere in the attic near the middle of the building, then spread through from room to room.

“Where do we move forward? Where do our families go? Where does my staff go? Because that’s the most important thing to me because I have over 15 staff members that depend on this job for their livelihood. So, they don’t have anywhere to go, and their money is now just all of a sudden gone,” said Jocelyn Taylor, owner of Raising Angels.

Not a single room managed to avoid severe damage from the fire. No matter where you turn, you’ll see soaked insulation on the floor and glass everywhere.

“And, then I have over 100 families who now have no care. They have to find care at the last minute,” continued Taylor.

With her hands tied, Taylor is left desperate for help. Although nothing tangible has come her way yet, she’s received a lot of support from other daycares.

“Our support is necessary; it doesn’t matter how big or small it is. At this time, I just felt that the support was needed, and anything that little dreamers can do to help them, we’re open to help in anyway,” said Shalanda Kaufman, owner of Little Dreamers Daycare.

“I didn’t get any sleep last night because I started this from nothing. And you know, with childcare you’d think that we’re all in competition, but that showed a genuine heart with those young ladies that reached out and even came,” said Taylor.

Anyone looking to help Taylor can reach out to her by calling 225-999-6810.

