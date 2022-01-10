Red Bags
Cooler and drier weather returns for the next several days

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:46 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After near-record warmth on Sunday, much cooler weather is back to start the new week in the wake of a cold front that moved through Sunday evening.

Many of us will have some clouds this morning, but skies should gradually clear this afternoon, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Future radar and clouds for Monday, Jan. 10.
Future radar and clouds for Monday, Jan. 10.(WAFB)

Cooler-than-normal weather will remain in place through midweek as high pressure takes control along the northern Gulf Coast. Tuesday morning will deliver our coldest temperatures of the week, with a light freeze possible for areas near and north of the interstates. Plan on taking care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes should not be an issue. Otherwise, highs will only reach the upper 50s to near 60° through Wednesday.

Forecast temps for Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Forecast temps for Tuesday, Jan. 11.(WAFB)

A modest warm-up will briefly kick in for the end of the week as highs climb to near 70° by Friday. But our next cold front is expected to arrive on Saturday, delivering a few isolated showers and another shot of cooler air. Lows will dip back into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, with highs only in the mid 50s.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Jan. 10.
10 day forecast as of Monday, Jan. 10.(WAFB)

The extended outlook points toward cool weather remaining in place through at least the mid part of next week, with showers possible again by Wednesday.

