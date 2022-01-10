BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cioppino is an Italian stew made primarily of fish, shellfish, and tomatoes. Italian immigrants would throw only a small portion of the day’s catch into the pot, but the resulting stew would feed the entire community. Today, we are celebrating Christmas season with this Italian tradition: The Feast of the Seven Fishes! Of course, feel free to substitute other types of shellfish to ensure the freshest quality.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 pound trout fillets, diced

12 clams in shells, washed

12 mussels in shells, washed and bearded

12 large shrimp, head-on, peeled and deveined

12 large oysters

12 scallops

12 calamari rings, cleaned and sliced

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup diced onion

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup dry white wine

1½ quarts fish or shellfish stock

2 tbsps chopped basil

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped Italian parsley

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

salt and white pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

1 pound linguini, cooked (optional)

Method:

In a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed saucepot, heat oil over medium-high heat until very hot. Add onions and minced garlic and sauté until light brown and wilted, 3–5 minutes. Add tomatoes with juice, white wine and stock. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 20 minutes. Add basil, oregano, parsley, red pepper and Worcestershire sauce then season to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce. Cook 5–10 minutes then add all seafood. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook, covered, until clams and mussels open, 3–4 minutes. Discard any unopened clams and mussels. Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. To serve, place cooked linguini in large soup bowls if desired. Top with equal portions of seafood and sauce and serve immediately.

