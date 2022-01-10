Chef John Folse’s ‘Simply Sensational, Super-Moist’ Fruitcake

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fruitcake may have originated in ancient Egypt or the Roman Empire. The confection was, and still is, widely loved in England, where it was originally called plum cake, and was served at weddings and other celebrations. How the fruitcake made it to Louisiana is hard to determine. Nevertheless, fruitcake is commonplace on the Christmas table in Bayou Country.

Prep Time: 3½ Hours

Yields: 6 (4-pound) Cakes

Ingredients:

2 pounds candied dried fruit mix

¾ cup raisins

¾ cup golden raisins

1 pound dates

1 cup whiskey

1½ cups port wine

½ pound butter

½ pound sugar

5 large eggs

2 tsps baking soda

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 ounces pure vanilla extract

4 (11.5-ounce) jars fig preserves

1½ cups brewed coffee

5 cups flour

1 pound chopped pecans

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple in juice

1 cup red cherries in juice

1 cup green cherries in juice

30 red cherry halves for decorating

30 green cherry halves for decorating

30 pecan halves for decorating

Method: Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine candied dried fruit mix, raisins, dates, whiskey and wine. Blend well and allow to marinate at room temperature 30 minutes. Grease and flour 6 (4″ x 9″) loaf pans. Line bottom of pans with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Set aside. In an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, one at a time, continuing to blend. Fold in baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla and fig preserves. Continue to blend on medium speed until well mixed. Pour in coffee then add flour, one cup at a time, blending until mixture is smooth. Pour contents into mixing bowl with marinating fruit. Fold in pecans, pineapple and whole cherries with juices. Using a rubber spatula, blend until ingredients are evenly distributed. Pour mixture into greased pans and bake 35 minutes. Open oven, carefully slide shelf out and decorate the top of each cake with five red and green cherry halves and five pecan halves in a decorative fashion. Return cakes back into oven and reduce temperature to 250°F. Bake approximately 2½ hours or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. When done, remove from the oven and cool approximately 30 minutes. Once cakes are cool, remove from pans, cover with wax paper and wrap well in aluminum foil. These cakes freeze extremely well, but also may be stored in an airtight tin for later use.

NOTE: You may wish to leave the cake in the baking pan after it has cooled and marinate with a teaspoon of your favorite brandy or cognac each week, one month prior to use.

