BRPD enters second phase of camera initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With phase one of Baton Rouge Police Department’s security camera initiative complete in the downtown area, phase two is now in play.

“We’re going to be in some of the high crime areas. We’re going to Tigerland. We’re going to be in the Brookstown area, Dixie, the Gus Young Eden Park area. And, we kind of want to have technology where the crime is at its highest right now,” said Clay Young, founder of the Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Foundation.

When word got out after the first phase, the police say feedback was mostly positive, but they also heard skepticism about the government listening in on conversations, facial recognition, and tracking your every move. Police say that’s not at all what they are designed to do.

“We have nothing whatsoever to do with facial recognition. The cameras are smart cameras, they have analytical capabilities. They can track movement. They can determine color, shapes, things of that nature. But, by no means is anybody being tracked,” said Lt. William Clarida with BRPD.

“We don’t want to know your business. We want the community to be safe. We’re raising the money to do that period,” continued Young.

Right now, police are asking businesses and church leaders to assist them in their second phase by putting cameras up in their business or place of worship. Pastor Charles Wallace with Oasis Christian Church is one of those jumping on board.

“The cameras are new technology that help us to expand on making things safe for our community. So, I’m one hundred percent in favor of it,” said Wallace.

Wallace said the crime around his church is nothing like it’s ever been, and although he thinks the cameras are a great tool, he thinks the solution to the crime begins at home.

“When you come up in poverty, when you don’t have the proper education, it puts you at a disadvantage. A few weeks ago, or a couple of months ago now, we had someone, it was on your station, that poured something around our church in attempt to set the church on fire. So, we got to get people trained and educated and help them along the way. If not, we’re just going to continue to see the same thing that we’ve been seeing,” explained Wallace.

Anyone interested in helping BRPD by signing up to put cameras in your business or church can click here.

