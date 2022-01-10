Red Bags
Bengals Ja’Marr Chase has record breaking season; sets team single season receiving record

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WAFB) - The 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner, Ja’Marr Chase said before the season started that he wanted to break records and in his rookie season he did just that. On Sunday, Jan. 9 the former LSU Tiger broke the Bengals single season receiving record held by Chad Johnson.

Johnson, needed six NFL seasons to set the Bengals franchise record at 1,440 yards. Chase, needed just 18 games to break the record who just needed just 12 yards entering the game Sunday. He finished the game with just two catches for 26 yards and broke the record on a screen play.

Not only did Chase break Johnson’s record this season he also set the NFL single season receiving record for yards by a rookie set by former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson just a season ago.

The former Archbishop Rummel Raider set the record against the Kansas City Chiefs in 16 games, he also set the single game record for receiving yards with 266 yards.

Chase, finished the NFL regular season with 1,455 yards receiving which leads all rookies and ranked No. 5 in the NFL, his 81 receptions was tied for No. 20 in the league and ranked No. 3 for rookies behind Jaylen Waddle and Amon-Ra St. Brown, his 13 touchdown receptions ranked No. 3 in the league and led all rookies.

