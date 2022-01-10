Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bears, Vikings, Dolphins fire coaches on NFL’s ‘Black Monday’

The Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy was among the NFL coaches fired Monday (Jan. 10) after the end of...
The Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy was among the NFL coaches fired Monday (Jan. 10) after the end of another disappointing regular season.(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The list of NFL head coaching vacancies grew to four, as the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins dismissed team leaders on the league’s “Black Monday.”

Denver’s Vic Fangio was the first head coach dismissed this week, as the Broncos got the jump on “Black Monday” by firing him Sunday morning. The Bears’ Matt Nagy, the Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and the Dolphins’ Brian Flores got their pink slips Monday, the day after the NFL’s first 18-week regular season concluded.

Chicago parted ways with both Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The Bears missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record this season and finished 34-31 in Nagy’s four seasons in charge. The team last won a playoff game in 2010.

Pace held his post for seven years and never lived down a decision to trade up to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky second overall in the 2017 draft over Patrick Mahomes, who went 10th.

The Vikings also made a complete change in leadership, firing Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after an 8-9 finish despite being loaded with Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Of Minnesota’s 17 games this season, 14 were decided by one possession, the most of any NFL team this season. Minnesota’s eight losses in one-score games was one shy of setting an NFL record.

The Vikings went 72-56-1 in eight seasons under Zimmer, 65. Spielman, 59, had headed Minnesota’s front office since 2012.

The Dolphins fired Flores after the team missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. Flores posted winning records in two of his three seasons in Miami, but managed only an overall record of 24-25. This year’s team became the first in NFL history to have both a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season.

The New York Giants have not publicly addressed the future of head coach Joe Judge after a 4-13 season. But the Giants did announce the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman after four seasons on the job. The team said it was launching a search for a new general manager to replace Gettleman, after the team went 19-46 during his tenure and lost at least 10 games in each of his four seasons making player personnel decisions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

LSU Football
LSU to add La. native Jordan Arcement to recruiting staff
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Ja’Marr Chase has record-breaking season for Bengals; sets team single-season receiving record
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU women’s basketball moves up to No. 12 in latest Top 25 rankings
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU jumps 9 spots in rankings after beating two Top 25 teams