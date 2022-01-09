Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police release more details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles respond to a reported shooting on George Oneal Road...
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles respond to a reported shooting on George Oneal Road on Saturday, Jan. 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have released the name of the man who died in the officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on George O’Neal Road in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police identified the man as Deaughn Willis, 25, of Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Source: Kidnapping suspect’s brother killed as deputy served warrant

According to LSP’s preliminary investigation, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, Baton Rouge Police Department officers and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the Springbook apartment complex on George O’neal Road in an attempt to locate an alleged kidnapping suspect.

While at the home, deputies encountered Willis, who subsequently brandished a firearm at responding law enforcement, said Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz.

“A deputy then discharged his firearm striking Willis,” Scrantz said. “Willis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.”

According to LSP, detectives will continue to review all evidence and aspects of the incident as the investigation continues to ensure a complete and thorough investigation. Once complete, all investigative findings will be delivered to the EBR Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department
Shooting occurs Sunday on Lobdell Boulevard
A Iberville Parish employee is captured on camera apparently using a taxpayer- funded vehicle...
Iberville Parish employee suspended for unauthorized use of vehicle
Baton Rouge police investigate a shooting on Reulet Avenue Sunday, Jan. 9.
Baton Rouge police investigate Sunday shooting on Reulet Avenue
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting in the 6400 block of Government Street. The...
Baton Rouge police investigate double shooting near Government Street