Police release more details in deadly officer-involved shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have released the name of the man who died in the officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on George O’Neal Road in Baton Rouge.

Louisiana State Police identified the man as Deaughn Willis, 25, of Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Source: Kidnapping suspect’s brother killed as deputy served warrant

According to LSP’s preliminary investigation, shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, Baton Rouge Police Department officers and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the Springbook apartment complex on George O’neal Road in an attempt to locate an alleged kidnapping suspect.

While at the home, deputies encountered Willis, who subsequently brandished a firearm at responding law enforcement, said Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz.

“A deputy then discharged his firearm striking Willis,” Scrantz said. “Willis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.”

According to LSP, detectives will continue to review all evidence and aspects of the incident as the investigation continues to ensure a complete and thorough investigation. Once complete, all investigative findings will be delivered to the EBR Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.