Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on US 90 Frontage Road in St. Mary Parish

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved car crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Everardo Perez, of Houston, Texas, on Saturday evening in St. Mary Parish.

According to LSP, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, Troop I was notified about a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US 90 North Frontage Road, west of La. 317 in St. Mary Parish.

According to state police’s initial investigation, Perez, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of US 90 North Frontage Road when he was struck by a westbound 2017 GMC Acadia.

St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver, along with a passenger, was properly restrained and suffered no injuries, said police.

According to LSP, impairment on the part of Perez is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the Acadia submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present and was not impaired at the time of the crash, said police.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to state police, nearly 70 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

This is the first fatal crash Troop I has investigated in 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicles respond to a reported shooting on George Oneal Road...
Source: Kidnapping suspect’s brother killed as deputy served warrant
Tari Eason (13).
Tari Eason leads No. 21 LSU over No. 18 Tennessee
The float was reported stolen Saturday morning.
40-ft. Mardi Gras float reported stolen in Lafayette
LSU kicker Cade York (36)
LSU kicker Cade York declares for NFL Draft