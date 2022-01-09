Pedestrian killed on US 90 Frontage Road in St. Mary Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved car crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Everardo Perez, of Houston, Texas, on Saturday evening in St. Mary Parish.

According to LSP, shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, Troop I was notified about a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US 90 North Frontage Road, west of La. 317 in St. Mary Parish.

According to state police’s initial investigation, Perez, who was wearing dark clothing, was walking in the middle of the westbound lane of US 90 North Frontage Road when he was struck by a westbound 2017 GMC Acadia.

St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver, along with a passenger, was properly restrained and suffered no injuries, said police.

According to LSP, impairment on the part of Perez is unknown, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.

The driver of the Acadia submitted a breath sample, indicating no alcohol present and was not impaired at the time of the crash, said police.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to state police, nearly 70 percent of pedestrian fatalities occur at night. Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, not walking too close to roadways, and walking against the flow of traffic could prevent most pedestrian related crashes.

This is the first fatal crash Troop I has investigated in 2022.

