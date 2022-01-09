Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU kicker Cade York declares for NFL Draft

LSU kicker Cade York (36)
LSU kicker Cade York (36)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the best kickers in LSU school history, Cade York has announced that he will forgo his senior season in Death Valley to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

York, posted the message via Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 8, thanking Tiger fans for his time in Baton Rouge.

“Tiger Nation, I can’t find the words to express how grateful and blessed I am to have had the opportunity to be a part of LSU football for the past three years,” York said. “Being able to play for LSU and be a part of a National Championship season is something that has changed me forever and I can’t imagine what my life would be like without playing in Death Valley and for the state of Louisiana.”

During his career at LSU York has been one of the best kicker’s in the nation with field goals over 50 yards making 15 during his three year career. He is also ranks No. 2 in career points at LSU with 326, he also holds the school record for consecutive extra points made at 118.

York was named a Second Team All-SEC selection for 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Lindsey Scott Jr. (0).
REPORT: Former Zachary three-star QB Lindsey Scott enters transfer portal
Lowell Narcisse (Source: WAFB)
Former LSU and UTSA QB Lowell Narcisse transfers to Nicholls
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022
LSU Football
LSU hires Oklahoma’s Jamar Cain as DL coach/run game coordinator