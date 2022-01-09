Juvenile wanted for car burglary, car theft in Pointe Coupee found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The juvenile that local law enforcement officers have been attempting to locate for allegedly breaking into multiple cars or stealing cars in Pointe Coupee has been found, according to officials.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodaux said the juvenile was in police custody at 1:46 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.

“We received several tips earlier and members of the PCPSO (Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office) and NRPD (New Roads Police Department) went to look for the subject in the New Roads area around Singletary Street,” said Thibodaux. “The subject was seen at a house on St. Ann Street then ran to 1408 Pennsylvania Street where he was caught.”

Thibodaux thanked his deputies and detectives for their continuous work on this investigation, as well as NRPD officers, Louisiana State Police Task Force, and Crime Stoppers.

