Iberville Parish employee suspended for unauthorized use of vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Iberville Parish employee has been suspended until further notice, according to Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso.

This comes after WAFB obtained a photo of the employee apparently using a taxpayer-funded vehicle to move furniture on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Ourso said this was “unauthorized use of a vehicle,” and the truck has been taken away from the employee at this time.

