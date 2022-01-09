Iberville Parish employee suspended for unauthorized use of vehicle

Red Bags
A Iberville Parish employee is captured on camera apparently using a taxpayer- funded vehicle to move furniture on Sunday, Jan. 9.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Iberville Parish employee has been suspended until further notice, according to Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso.

This comes after WAFB obtained a photo of the employee apparently using a taxpayer-funded vehicle to move furniture on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Ourso said this was “unauthorized use of a vehicle,” and the truck has been taken away from the employee at this time.

