Cold front on the way, rollercoaster continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect a mild and muggy start to your Sunday with patchy dense fog and a little drizzle.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, Jan. 9 (WAFB)

We’re still waiting on a sharp cold front that will move into the area Sunday evening, yielding a good chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Forecast highs for Sunday will be warmer, in the upper 70s in the afternoon, ahead of the cold front.

The front will move through Sunday early evening, then rain chances will go from 70% in the afternoon and evening, down to zero before midnight.

There is a level one, marginal risk of strong to severe storms this afternoon and early evening.

It’s a low threat, the primary concern being damaging winds.

The cool down will begin Sunday night into Monday morning, when we drop into the 40s. Next week, high pressure will build in, keeping our area mainly dry from Monday through Friday with generally cool temperatures. Highs will only be in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, with night lows in the mid-30s. As of now, we don’t appear to have a freeze coming, but it could be close.

Stay tuned.

