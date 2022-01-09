Carol Ducote’s Oyster Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This wonderful oyster dish is the perfect choice for a Christmas or New Year’s table in Louisiana. Oysters are at their absolute best this time of year. This recipe was first given to Alice Hirschey in the late 1970s by Catherine Bertrand, a fabulous African-American cook. Alice took the recipe and tweaked it to her liking, as all great cooks tend to do. It was given to me by another member of the family, Carol Ducote, and naturally, I had to add my own touches. Now, why do you think cooks always try to “one up” perfection?

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 1 Pie

Ingredients:

1 pint fresh-shucked oysters, liquid reserved

2 (9-inch) prepared pie crusts, unbaked

½ pound ground pork

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ cup flour, divided

½ cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

¼ cup minced garlic

1 cup oyster liquid or chicken stock

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tsp minced fresh thyme leaves

or ¼ tsp dried thyme

½ cup chopped green onions

2 tbsps chopped parsley

¼ cup flour, for dusting

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Drain oyster liquid from oysters and reserve for later use. In a 10-inch, cast iron skillet, cook pork over medium-high heat until crumbly and light brown. Drain all excess fat and oil from pork, remove and set aside. In same skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Whisk in ¼ cup flour and, using a wire whisk, stir constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic, blending well into the roux mixture. Cook until vegetables are wilted, 2–3 minutes. Add cooked ground meat and blend well. Add reserved oyster liquid or chicken stock, blending well to create a slightly thickened sauce. Season to taste using salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Add thyme and bring mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and cook 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add green onions, parsley and oysters. Increase heat and simmer 1 minute or until oysters curl. Remove from heat and set aside. Dust pie shell bottom with 2 tablespoons flour then lay over bottom of a 9-inch pie pan. Add oyster filling. Dust inside of the top shell with remaining flour and cover with remaining pie crust. Place pie in the middle of oven and bake 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°F and continue to bake 30 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot and enjoy!

