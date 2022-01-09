Become a volunteer at Audubon State Historic Site

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity to kick off the new year, you’re in luck.

The Audubon State Historic Site located at 11788 Highway 965 in St. Francisville is inviting you to be apart of its yearly training class.

The class with be held Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Louisiana Office of State Parks will give instructions on what to do and how to do it along with opportunities to get involved at Audubon with things such as guided tours, collections, gardening, crafts and programs.

Preregistration is required to attend the training class.

You can preregister by contacting the park at 1-225-635-3739.

If you can’t make the class on Saturday, park officials say you can participate in the training class year round.

