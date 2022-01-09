Baton Rouge police investigate Sunday shooting on Reulet Avenue
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime scene investigators were called to a shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday, Jan. 9.
A Baton Rouge police spokesman confirmed one person was shot. First responders said that person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police set up crime scene tape near a Super 8 hotel Sunday. It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside the hotel, or near it.
Police did not immediately disclose a motive.
