Baton Rouge police investigate Sunday shooting on Reulet Avenue

Baton Rouge police investigate a shooting on Reulet Avenue Sunday, Jan. 9.
Baton Rouge police investigate a shooting on Reulet Avenue Sunday, Jan. 9.(BREANNE BIZETTE // WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime scene investigators were called to a shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday, Jan. 9.

A Baton Rouge police spokesman confirmed one person was shot. First responders said that person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police set up crime scene tape near a Super 8 hotel Sunday. It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside the hotel, or near it.

Police did not immediately disclose a motive.

