Baton Rouge police investigate Sunday shooting on Reulet Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crime scene investigators were called to a shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday, Jan. 9.

A Baton Rouge police spokesman confirmed one person was shot. First responders said that person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police set up crime scene tape near a Super 8 hotel Sunday. It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside the hotel, or near it.

Police did not immediately disclose a motive.

