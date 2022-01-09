Baton Rouge police investigate double shooting near Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were shot near Government Street in Baton Rouge Sunday, Jan. 9.

A police department spokesman confirmed the news to WAFB around 10:30 Sunday morning.

He said the incident took place in the 300 block of Apartment Court.

First responders said one person was in critical condition. The other person is in stable condition, according to officials.

Neighbors living in nearby homes poured onto the street to watch as the investigation unfolded. They said they heard a sound similar to fireworks and later saw police lights.

Police did not immediately disclose the motive behind the shooting.

