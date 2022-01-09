40-ft. Mardi Gras float reported stolen in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 40-foot purple and green Mardi Gras float that was reported stolen Saturday morning.

The float was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Friday near Lucille Avenue, said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department.

The double-decker float has signs for Olivier Sprinklers and Roofing and David N. Meche and Associates, Sgt. Green said.

The Lafayette Police Department asks anyone with information about the float to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

