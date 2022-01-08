Warmer weekend weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re starting the weekend off with cool temperatures in the 40s, but a warming trend is already underway.
The next cold front is on the way for Sunday evening, until then, we’ll be in the warm sector of low pressure, meaning warmer highs and lows.
There is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s with highs on Sunday warmer in the upper 70s.
Sunday will not only be the warmest day of the ten-day, but also the best chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, at about 80%.
There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday afternoon and early evening. The primary threat would be damaging winds. This is a low risk, and rain amounts should be manageable, expecting an inch or so around our area.
We’ll get another cool down Sunday night into Monday with the next cold front. Monday afternoon through Thursday will be mainly dry and cool.
