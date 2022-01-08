Red Bags
Unattended pot causes house fire

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a house fire on Friday, Jan. 7.

According to the report from BRFD, the call for a fire on Ranchwood Drive near Sherwood Middle School came in around 6:16 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found the occupant outside and the front of the house and carport on fire.

Unattended pot causes house fire.
Unattended pot causes house fire.(BRFD)

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front rooms and carport of the house.

The report then states a fire investigator was later called to the scene and determined a pot on the stove started the fire.

There were no injuries from the fire.

