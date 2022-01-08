Red Bags
REPORT: Former Zachary three-star QB Lindsey Scott enters transfer portal

Lindsey Scott Jr. (0).
Lindsey Scott Jr. (0).(Nicholls State Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former three-star Zachary Bronco quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Rivals.com and On3Sports Matt Zenitz.

RELATED: Former LSU and UTSA QB Lowell Narcisse transfers to Nicholls

Scott, originally signed with LSU coming out high school was part of the No. 2 rated recruiting class in the nation in 2016. Scott would later transfer after one year at LSU to East Mississippi Community College.

After his one year in JUCO, he transferred to Missouri in 2018 and did not play for the Tigers. Scott would transfer again to Nicholls State in 2019 and would have to sit out a year due to transfer rules.

During his time at Nicholls Scott played in 18 games for the Colonels in the Spring 2021 season and the Fall 2021 season. He passed for 3,767 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 1,547 yards and 15 more scores.

Scott also ranks sixth all time in passing in school history at Nicholls he also set a single game school record with 480 yards of total offense against UL-Lafayette, with 359 yards passing and 121 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

