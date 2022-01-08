Red Bags
No. 5 LSU opens the season with win over Centenary

LSU Gymnastics
LSU sophomore Haleigh Bryant.(LSU Gymnastics Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 5 LSU opened the 2022 season with a team score of 196.95-186.55 win over Centenary on Friday, Jan. 7 to begin the 48th season in program history. It was LSU’s 10th straight season with a win on opening night in front of a crowd of almost 10,000.

Junior Kai Rivers got things started in her first routine in nearly two years and earned a 9.875 in vault. The Tigers scored a 49.400 after the opening rotation with the 2021 NCAA Vault Champion Haleigh Bryant leading the way with a 9.925.

LSU would have a score of 98.900 at the halfway point as Bryant would score a career high 9.925 on bars and not only would Bryant have a career high junior Alyona Shchennikova would also score a career high with a 9.95 on bars. The Tigers would finish their bar routine with a score of 49.500.

After the first three rotations the Tigers would have a score of 147.975 as they finished their beam routine with a score of 49.075 led by Bryant who anchored had scored a 9.875.

LSU would finish the night on floor rotation and would score a 48.975 freshman KJ Johnson led the way on the floor routine with a score of 9.90 she also scored a 9.90 in her very first routine on vault.

The Tigers are scheduled to travel to Columbia, Missouri to take on Missouri on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

