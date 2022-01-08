Red Bags
Lone Baton Rouge Krispy Kreme location sold

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s only Krispy Kreme doughnut shop, located at 5504 Plank Rd., has been sold, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.

The location was sold to SunTrust in a $2.9 million deal filed on Monday.

SunTrust bought the business through DN Baton Rouge LA Landlord LLC, represented by Truist Securities’ managing director Allison McLeod, reports say.

Krispy Kreme closed its doors in June of 2019 for a complete renovation, which was finished in May of 2020.

The doughnut shop has been a staple in the Baton Rouge community since the 1960s.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

