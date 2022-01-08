Red Bags
Community chooses to give back to BRPD officer by running 26.2 miles

Catherine Childers and Jason Martin have spent their lives educating the public about the consequences of drunk driving.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Training for a marathon is never easy. Running 26.2 miles requires focus and motivation, and during next week’s Louisiana Marathon, Catherine Childers is going to be thinking about Sgt. Jason Martin.

“That’s what gave me the idea to run the marathon, I was running just a normal run one day after his wreck, and it was really hot. I was two or three miles into a five mil run, and I wanted to stop because it was hot, and I was tired, and it was just so hard. Then, I thought he is in rehab, and he is doing something so difficult and so painful, and I can run and he can’t,” said Catherine Childers.

Childers and Sgt. Martin both dedicate their lives to educating others about the consequences of drunk driving.

One night, Sgt. Jason Martin was responding to a traffic accident, and he was hit by a drunk driver, causing him to lose his leg.

“He would trade places with me in a second to be struggling in the heat with tow legs. So, that certainly helped me finish that day’s run, and then it kind of became my motivation to run through those hot summer months. Then, after a few more runs, I started thinking more about the marathon,” explained Childers.

For the past four months, Childers trained for Sgt. Martin. She created a Facebook page asking folks to help him. For every mile Childers completes, she would like people to donate…all of the money going to his recovery.

“I fully intend to cross the finish line, even if I have to crawl across it,” added Childers.

Childers’ goal eventually picked up momentum to where other local businesses in the community, like Busy V’s Pro Wash, are choosing to donate $50 a mile. Edward Vincent and his wife are touched by Childers’ mission and want to help Sgt. Martin in any way possible.

“My wife and I, we run a business. We own the business, but it’s more about giving back to the community. We do the best that we can. I would love to do more. I would have loved to won the $600 million power ball, and say, ‘hey Jason, here is $10 million, never mind all of the other stuff,” said Vincent, who is the owner of Busy V’s Pro Wash.

Childers is grateful for folks like Vincent. For her, she knows that every extra mile she runs will go towards someone. It is a way to say thank you to Sgt. Martin for all that he was done.

If you are interested in donating to Sgt. Martin and helping Childers complete her goal, you can go to the Running for Jason Facebook page.

Other businesses and organizations like Relentless Defender Foundation, Saving a Hero’s Place, and Young Fashions have also donated to the cause.

