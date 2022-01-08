Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 sought by Morgan City Police for burglary investigation

Officials say John Robert Hymel (left) and Alyssa Jolie Landry (right) are wanted by the Morgan...
Officials say John Robert Hymel (left) and Alyssa Jolie Landry (right) are wanted by the Morgan City Police Department.(Morgan City Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department is currently looking for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a burglary investigation.

According to detectives, they started an investigation on Wednesday, Jan 5 in regards to a burglary that occurred in the area of Cypress Gardens.

During the investigation, four suspects were identified as being involved. Two of them have already been located and arrested by police. The two are Fredrick Calloway and Channing Miller Jr.

Police are still searching for two suspects 18-year-old John Robert Hymel and 21-year-old Alyssa Jolie Landry.

John Hymel
John Hymel(Morgan City Police Department)
Alyssa Landry
Alyssa Landry(Morgan City Police Department)

Hymel and Landry are wanted on the following alleged charges:

-Simple burglary

-Theft of a firearm

-Theft of $5,00-$25,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hymel and Landry is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

9News Team Coverage
9News Dayside team coverage
La. universities now have to follow strict guidelines with cases of sexual misconduct
La. universities now have to follow strict guidelines with cases of sexual misconduct
New construction concerns in Zachary
New construction concerns in Zachary
Residents in Livingston Parish subdivision frustrated by road construction delays.
Residents in Livingston Parish subdivision frustrated by road construction delays