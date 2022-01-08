2 sought by Morgan City Police for burglary investigation

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - The Morgan City Police Department is currently looking for two suspects who are wanted in connection with a burglary investigation.

According to detectives, they started an investigation on Wednesday, Jan 5 in regards to a burglary that occurred in the area of Cypress Gardens.

During the investigation, four suspects were identified as being involved. Two of them have already been located and arrested by police. The two are Fredrick Calloway and Channing Miller Jr.

Police are still searching for two suspects 18-year-old John Robert Hymel and 21-year-old Alyssa Jolie Landry.

John Hymel (Morgan City Police Department)

Alyssa Landry (Morgan City Police Department)

Hymel and Landry are wanted on the following alleged charges:

-Simple burglary

-Theft of a firearm

-Theft of $5,00-$25,000.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hymel and Landry is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department at (985)380-4605.

