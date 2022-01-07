Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Riding the Weather Rollercoaster Up to the 70s

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today turned out to be a nice day but a cool one, with highs only reaching the mid 50s in the afternoon.

A mainly clear sky night is expected, but it won’t be as cold as last night when he hit near freezing. Tonight, we’ll level off around the mid 40s at midnight, then we’ll see a warming trend beginning before sunrise Saturday.

The chance of rain on Saturday looks to be mainly in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WAFB)
Futurecast (GRAF Model)
Futurecast (GRAF Model)(WAFB)

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s with highs on Sunday warmer in the upper 70s. Sunday will not only be the warmest day of the ten day, but also the best chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, at about 80%.

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(WAFB)

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday afternoon and early evening. The primary threat would be damaging winds.

7-Day WPC Rainfall Forecast
7-Day WPC Rainfall Forecast(WAFB)

This is a low risk, and rain amounts should be manageable, expecting an inch or so around our area.

We’ll get another cool-down Sunday night into Monday with the next cold front.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 7
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 7
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 7
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Jan. 7
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 7 - 6 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 7 - 6 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 7
Cool end to the week, but warmer with good rain chances this weekend