Riding the Weather Rollercoaster Up to the 70s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today turned out to be a nice day but a cool one, with highs only reaching the mid 50s in the afternoon.

A mainly clear sky night is expected, but it won’t be as cold as last night when he hit near freezing. Tonight, we’ll level off around the mid 40s at midnight, then we’ll see a warming trend beginning before sunrise Saturday.

The chance of rain on Saturday looks to be mainly in the afternoon, but a morning shower can’t be ruled out.

Weekend Forecast (WAFB)

Futurecast (GRAF Model) (WAFB)

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s with highs on Sunday warmer in the upper 70s. Sunday will not only be the warmest day of the ten day, but also the best chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, at about 80%.

Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Sunday afternoon and early evening. The primary threat would be damaging winds.

7-Day WPC Rainfall Forecast (WAFB)

This is a low risk, and rain amounts should be manageable, expecting an inch or so around our area.

We’ll get another cool-down Sunday night into Monday with the next cold front.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.