Residents in Livingston Parish subdivision frustrated by road construction delays

Residents in Livingston Parish subdivision frustrated by road construction delays.
Residents in Livingston Parish subdivision frustrated by road construction delays.(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - It’s been three months of dust, loose gravel, and uneven roads in the Forest Ridge subdivision in Livingston Parish.

“When they finally came and started the roads, everybody got excited. Then we found out they were only doing two roads, not the whole subdivision, so then people got upset. And now they’re really upset because of how poorly they are, and it’s been three months and they’re still not done,” said HOA President Don McPherson.

The 180-home neighborhood is full of families and cars trying to get around the construction.

“It is very frustrating for everyone,” McPherson adds.

It is also dangerous.

“Tires were popping because of the dips and everything, it was just really bad,” McPherson said.

The work was supposed to be done before the winter holidays. Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said there were a few reasons for the delay.

“They run into problems just like you would be remodeling a house,” Ricks said. “When we get into problems with soil and the base if we don’t fix it if we don’t take the time and fix it and we just overlay it, we’re going to have these same problems down the road.”

In a community that flooded in 2016, Ricks hopes taking more time for laying this road prevents drainage problems.

“We apologize it took so long to get this project done, but we wanted to get it right so we have a good project that will last a long time.”

