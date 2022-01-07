Red Bags
Ochsner can fire employees for vaccine mandate noncompliance, La. Supreme Court rules

Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A little more than two months after an appellate court ruled Ochsner cannot fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated, the Louisiana Supreme Court reinstated the measure.

The state’s highest court ruled on Friday, Jan. 7, that Ochsner, which is one of Louisiana’s largest hospital systems, does have the right to terminate workers for failing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ruling has far-reaching effects across the state, as it applies to all private employers, not just healthcare facilities.

CLICK HERE to read the full ruling.

