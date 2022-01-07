Ochsner can fire employees for vaccine mandate noncompliance, La. Supreme Court rules

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - A little more than two months after an appellate court ruled Ochsner cannot fire employees who refuse to get vaccinated, the Louisiana Supreme Court reinstated the measure.

The state’s highest court ruled on Friday, Jan. 7, that Ochsner, which is one of Louisiana’s largest hospital systems, does have the right to terminate workers for failing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ruling has far-reaching effects across the state, as it applies to all private employers, not just healthcare facilities.

RELATED STORIES:

CLICK HERE to read the full ruling.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.