No. 1 South Carolina ends Tiger win streak; No. 13 LSU falls 66-60

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The winning streak for No. 13 LSU (14-2, 2-1 SEC) ends at 13 games as No. 1 South Carolina (14-1, 2-1 SEC) came into the Pete Maravich Center to knock off the Tigers 66-60 in front of a paid attendance of 9,190.

South Carolina was able to overcome a six point deficit and outscored the Tigers by 12 in the second half. LSU is now 2-8 all time against No. 1 ranked teams.

LSU was also outrebounded by South Carolina by 23, with Aliyah Boston one of the Southeastern Conference’s top rebounders leading the way with 18 boards, she also added 19 points to go along with two steals and three blocks.

South Carolina had two other players in double figures, Zia Cooke added 17 points, and Destanni Henderson added 14.

The Tigers were led by senior guard Khayla Pointer who had 22 points shooting 10-for-25 from the field. Alexis Morris added 14 points shooting 7-for-16 from the field. LSU did not shoot the three well against the Gamecocks, shooting only 1-for-7 from behind the arc with Pointer’s three was the only one made.

LSU’s next game will be against Auburn as they will travel to Alabama to take on the Tigers on Sunday, Jan 9 at 4 p.m.

