Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to abduct a 9-year-old girl from Pa. school bus stop

Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.
Police said the student fought with the man and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.(PIXEL2013 via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man accused of trying to abduct a child from a school bus stop in Pennsylvania Thursday.

According to the Coraopolis Police Department, 40-year-old William Goring allegedly went behind a 9-year-old girl standing at the bus stop, covered her mouth, grabbed her by the hair and walked her away.

Police said the student fought with Goring and was able to break free as the school bus arrived.

Goring was charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with the custody of a child, unlawful restraining, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

According to police, Goring was a stranger to the girl.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Ochsner can fire employees for vaccine mandate noncompliance, La. Supreme Court rules
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son