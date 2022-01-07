LSU infielder Taylor Pleasants selected to USA National Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American infielder Taylor Pleasants has been selected to the 2022 USA Women’s National Team USA Softball announced on Friday, Jan. 7.

Pleasants a redshirt sophomore from Houston, has been a gold medalist being part of the Junior Women’s World Cup team and she also earned a bronze medal in 2019 in the USA Softball International Cup.

Last season for the Tigers, Pleasants started all 57 games for Beth Torina had hit .316 with 56 hits, 12 doubles, 13 home runs and 49 RBI. She played a big part in helping the Tigers earn the No. 13 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and helped LSU reach the Baton Rouge Super Regional before losing to Florida State the 2021 National Runner-Ups.

Pleasants is one of seven SEC players selected to the Women’s National Team. Florida led the way with three players followed by Alabama who had two and LSU and Tennessee each with one.

