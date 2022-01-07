Legendary Southern coach Roger Cador inducted into ABCA Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (WAFB) - Legendary Southern head baseball coach Roger Cador will finally be inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 7.

Cador is part of the 2021 class and had to wait a year to be inducted due to COVID, the late UL-Lafayette coach Tony Robichaux is also being inducted as part of the 2021 class.

The 2022 class will also be inducted along side Cador’s class. Former University of New Orleans coach Ron Maestri is the winner of the 2022 Lefty Gomez Award, which is an award that is presented to an individual who has contributed significantly to the game of baseball locally, nationally and internationally.

The former Jaguar legend retired from coaching in 2017 after taking over the Southern program in 1984, he finished with 913 career wins. During his 33 seasons leading the Jags he won two HBCU National Championships in 2003 and 2005. He also won 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championships with 13 SWAC Coach of the Year Awards.

Cador coached 10 All-Americans and 62 of his players were selected in the MLB Draft including the schools first Golden Spikes Award winner Rickie Weeks in 2003. In 1987 Cador’s Jags became the first HBCU to win a NCAA game in a regional upsetting No. 2 Cal State Fullerton 1-0 in New Orleans.

Also during his career he posted 12 30-win seasons with the Jags and won two more NCAA Tournament games. Cador also made 11 NCAA Tournament appearances during his time with Southern.

