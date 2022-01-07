Red Bags
Join the six-week Citizens Academy program with BRPD, DEA

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is calling those in the community to join the Citizens Academy. Authorities said you will be able join the men and women behind the badges that serve the Baton Rouge Metropolitan area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Citizens Academy are offering a series of classes to provide awareness of their daily operations, ensure public safety and foster relationships with the community’s citizens.

The six-week program starts in January 2022. It’s every Tuesday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. There are no classes on Tuesday, March 1.

Qualifications:

- Must be 18 years or older

- Must pass a background check

- No prior felony convictions

- No misdemeanor arrests within the last year

You will learn about:

- Communications

- Crime Prevention

- Investigations

- Police Ethics

Tours Include:

- Communication Center

- Gun Range

Applications can be picked up at the Baton Rouge Police Department in the lobby. Please submit your application along with a copy of your ID/Driver’s License. Class size is limited to 20 participants.

