Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s golden child and adopted son, Joe Burrow, will make his first appearance in the Superdome since he completed LSU’s 2019 undefeated season there and brought the National Championship to the boot.

The Bengals released a list of their opponents for the upcoming season, indicating the game against the Saints would take place in New Orleans.

The date is not officially set yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71)
Ramczyk limited in Saints practice; four players miss practice
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, time to pull for the Rams
Saints are 8-8 on the season.
Duncan: No time to dwell on the past, it's time to pull for the Rams
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers...
Cameron Jordan elevates his game when Saints need it most