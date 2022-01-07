Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Golden State...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Brett Martel
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors.

Warriors’ leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip.

Ingram hit 12 of 20 shots after going 8 of 36 in his previous two games combined. Pelicans rookie Herb Jones finished with 13 points and a career-high five steals. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 for Golden State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion Williamson speaks on injury for first time since media day
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot attempt by Cleveland Cavaliers...
Temple, Jones rally Pelicans past Cavaliers after Rubio hurt
New Orleans Pelicans fall to 12-22 on the season.
Thunder beat New Orleans 117-112, end Pelicans’ 4-game run
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) moves the ball up court in the second...
Ingram, Alexander-Walker shoot Pelicans past Blazers 111-97