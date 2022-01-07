Governor urges caution for indoor venues as krewes push forward with Mardi Gras balls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the increase in COVID cases is on some of the minds of Baton Rouge krewe members, it hasn’t stopped them from staying true to the Mardi Gras spirit, and letting the good times roll.

“It’s fun. It is a labor of love,” said Michael Smith, with the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge.

The search is on for decorations and more, to bring to Mardi Gras balls in Baton Rouge.

“I’m looking for more beads, some table decorations, some personal gifts for people in my number,” said Smith.

With just 18 days until the Mystic Krewe of Apollo Ball, folks like Smith are trying to stay optimistic.

“And so, we’re having to watch the COVID because you know you’re spending major money on building back pieces and costumes. And we’re on pins and needles to see if she (Mayor Broome) puts a stop or something to our ball. That’s 18 days and that’s hundreds of people and thousands of dollars down the drain that we can’t use this year,” said Smith.

Nelson Maddox with Parties Start Here, says business was booming just a few months ago until these new COVID fears surfaced.

“The other day when Mrs. Broome decided to say it was too early to make her decision on Mardi Gras, it stopped. Well at least it stopped as far as the throw beads, the decorations and ball stuff is still selling well,” said Maddox.

“As I confer with our medical experts and we get through January, that we’ll have a better grip on what we can, should do for February, including Mardi Gras,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Tuesday.

The Governor is urging folks to be cautious in indoor venues, and for now does not plan to implement new rules for Mardi Gras krewes.

“I will tell you that while I am not intending as I stand here today to institute any mandates, people ought to be very careful,” said Governor Edwards.

“People are ready to get out and I mean we sold the ball out. People are ready to come out and live life again,” said Robert King with Spanish Town Mardi Gras.

King says they can’t wait until the last minute when it comes to booking or cancelling their Mardi Gras events, so they’re pushing forward.

“Like I always say it’s easier to go back than go forward, and that’s our theory. We’re just hoping that nothing comes up like last year and I don’t think it will. It’s a little different this year,” said King.

Officials with the Raising Canes River Center say there is a mask mandate at the door to enter the facility and they do encourage folks to wear one inside.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.