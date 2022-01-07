Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Girl Scout Cookie Season 2022 officially begins

It's Girl Scout cookie time!
It's Girl Scout cookie time!(Girl Scouts of Louisiana)
By Girl Scouts of Louisiana
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Girl Scouts of Louisiana:

Girl Scout Cookie Season has officially begun!

The first half of the sale begins January 7 and runs through February 10. During this time, Girl Scouts will be taking orders for cookies. These orders can be placed directly with the Girl Scout, using a physical order card; however, cookie enthusiasts can also take advantage of Digital Cookie- each Girl Scout has a unique website where orders can be placed.

When using Digital Cookie, cookie buyers can choose to have their cookies delivered by the Girl Scout themself or can choose to have the cookies shipped directly to them. Orders placed during this phase of the sale will be delivered during the week before booth sales, around February 5.

The second half of the sale begins February 11 and runs through March 6. This is the time when Girl Scouts will be set up in booths. During this part of the sale, cookie fans will be able to purchase their Thin Mints, Samoas (and many more!) on the spot.

To find cookie booths near you, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

As we move closer to the second half of the sale, cookie connoisseurs can enter their zip code into the Cookie Finder and see upcoming cookie booths in their area.

To learn more about Girl Scout Cookies and the benefits they provide to local communities, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB and the Girl Scouts of Louisiana. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Some homeowners in Zachary are worried a new neighborhood going up could cause flooding problems.
New neighborhood causes flood concerns for some nearby homeowners
Sign up for the BRPD, DEA Citizens Academy
Sign up for the BRPD, DEA Citizens Academy
Join the Citizens Academy
Join the Citizens Academy
Join the six-week Citizens Academy program with BRPD, DEA