Cool end to the week, but warmer with good rain chances this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a cold start this morning, temperatures will stay rather cool through the day as northerly winds remain in place in the wake of Thursday’s cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 7 (WAFB)

Morning clouds should give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll see one more chilly start in the low-mid 40s on Saturday morning before a significant warm-up kicks in for the remainder of the weekend. Highs will climb into the low 70s on Saturday, but scattered showers and t-storms will also be possible by the afternoon as a disturbance moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico. I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor plans on Saturday at this point but be ready to head indoors as some rains potentially pass through.

Sunday starts out muggy in the mid 60s with scattered showers possible. Rain chances will then climb a bit higher into the afternoon hours as cold front approaches from the northwest.

Showers and t-storms are likely from late afternoon into Sunday night as the front moves through the region. The severe weather threat looks relatively low, but the Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area. The primary threat from any isolated stronger storms is damaging winds.

Cooler and drier weather then once again returns for the early part of next week. Lows may be just above freezing by Tuesday and Wednesday mornings around metro Baton Rouge, meaning chances of a light freeze are little higher north of the Capital City. Once any rain exits early Monday morning, we should be dry through at least Wednesday.

By the end of the week, temperatures will trend slightly warmer as rain chances also return to the forecast. Guidance is hinting at the following weekend potentially being somewhat unsettled, but we’ll keep an eye on trends as it gets closer.

