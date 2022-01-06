Vacant house fire on E. Buchanan St. ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire happened just after 6:00 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Buchanan St., officials report.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson. (BRFD)

According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming through the roof near the back of the home.

Crews made their way through the home and contained the fire.

BRFD reports a fire investigator arrived on scene and determined that the fire started on the back porch and spread to the kitchen area.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.

