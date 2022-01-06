Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Vacant house fire on E. Buchanan St. ruled arson

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.
The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a house fire early Thursday morning.

The fire happened just after 6:00 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Buchanan St., officials report.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.
The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.(BRFD)

According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming through the roof near the back of the home.

Crews made their way through the home and contained the fire.

BRFD reports a fire investigator arrived on scene and determined that the fire started on the back porch and spread to the kitchen area.

If anyone has information about this fire, please contact Crimestoppers or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

9News Now: Jan 6, 2022
9News Now: Jan. 6, 2022
Lawmakers reflect on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 deadly U.S Capitol riot.
La. lawmakers reflect on one year anniversary of Capitol insurrection
2022 Carnival Season begins!
2022 Carnival Season begins!
2022 Carnival Season is officially underway!
2022 Carnival Season is officially underway!