Two Tigers land on The Bowerman preseason watch list

LSU Track & Field
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU Tigers were named to The Bowerman preseason watchlist ahead of the 2022 season. The Bowerman is the most coveted award in collegiate track and field.

Pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson is one of ten women named to the watch list and sprinter/hurdler Sean Burrell is one of ten men named to the watchlist.

The Tigers have had three winners of The Bowerman, most recently Mr. Jumps, JuVaughn Harrison who took home the award in December, he also became the first male winner for LSU. Sha’Carri Richardson in 2019 and Kimberlyn Duncan 2012 are the only two Tigers to win the award.

Gunnarsson is the eighth LSU woman to make an appearance on the watch list for The Bowerman, it is also the sixth year in a row that the LSU women have had an athlete on the watchlist.

Last season, Gunnarsson swept the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor titles in the pole vault and became the first woman to accomplish that feat since 2010. Gunnarsson also holds the school records in both indoor and outdoor clearances. She has a clearance of 14′ 11.50″ for indoors and 14′ 9″ for outdoors.

Her clearance of 14′ 11.50″ at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championship ranks No. 8 in NCAA history.

Burrell, is entering his second year with the Tigers and is the U20 world record holder in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 47.85 and he is the ninth man in program history to be named to the watch list.

Last season, Burrell became just the third LSU Tiger to win a NCAA Title in the 400 meter hurdles clearing all 10 hurdles with the time of 47.85. With that time he became the first U20 athlete to run a time under 48 seconds. His 47.85 ranks the second fastest in school history and fourth in college history.

