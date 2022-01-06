Trio of Tigers land on Perfect Game’s preseason All-American Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trio of LSU Tigers have landed on Perfect Game’s 2022 preseason All-American Team announced on Thursday, Jan. 6.

Arizona transfer Jacob Berry was named a First-Team All American while first baseman Tre’ Morgan and outfielder Dylan Crews were named Second-Team All-Americans. LSU had the most players named All-Americans followed by Texas and Vanderbilt who each had two.

Last season for the Wildcats Berry was named Collegiate Baseball newspaper’s National Co-Freshman of the Year and had a .352 batting average with a team leading 70 RBI and 17 home runs. Berry followed his coach Jay Johnson to Baton Rouge when he accepted the job in June.

A native of Queen Creek, Arizona, Berry was named First-Team All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association he also received Second-Team All-America honors from D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

The 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, Crews, started all 63 games for LSU and hit .362 last season, which led the team with 16 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs, he also added 42 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Crews was named an All-American, and Freshman All-American as well as a Second Team All-SEC selection and Freshman All-SEC.

Crews led the Southeastern Conference in total bases with 163, ranked No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage at .453, No. 4 in base hits with 89, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in long balls.

A product of Longwood, Florida was instrumental in helping the Tigers reach the NCAA Super Regional in Nashville, Tennessee and winning the NCAA Eugene Regional. Crews earned All-Tournament team honors where he hit .476 with two doubles, a triple, and three home runs. He also drove in four runs and scored six.

Morgan, a native of New Orleans started all 63 games for the Tigers and ranked No. 2 on the team in batting average hitting .357, with 89 hits, with 16 doubles, a team leading four triples, and six home runs, he also added 42 RBI.

A product of Brother Martin earned Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC as well as Freshman All-SEC honors. Crews was also named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.

In the NCAA Eugene Regional, Morgan had six hits, including a double and three RBI and three runs scored. He finished the season ranked No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles and stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage at .441.

LSU’s season starts with a three game series against Maine beginning on February, 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.