Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada chooses Auburn

Zach Calzada
Zach Calzada(Source: GRAY TV)
By Caroline Grace
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, AL. (WTVM) - Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada will transfer to Auburn for the 2022-23 football season.

Calzada, a native of Sugar Hill, Georgia, played in 12 games as a sophomore during the 2021 season. He stepped in for the Aggies in Week 2 of the regular season for the injured Haynes King.

Calzada would lead the Aggies to seven more victories, including a thrilling win over top ranked Alabama on October 9th at Kyle Field.

Calzada, who will be a junior, will add much needed depth to the Auburn quarterback roster following the transfer of Bo Nix to Oregon.

Auburn quarterbacks coach Austin Davis was the first to announce the transfer via his Instagram account. Calzada shared the same photo on his personal Twitter account moments later on Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Semione Augustus honored on Thursday, Jan. 6 before No. 13 LSU's game against No. 1 South...
Seimone Augustus to be honored before women’s basketball game against South Carolina
LSU great Seimone Augustus honored
LSU great Seimone Augustus honored
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Two Tigers land on The Bowerman preseason watch list
LSU Football
LSU hires Oklahoma’s Jamar Cain as DL coach/run game coordinator
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
Trio of Tigers land on Perfect Game’s preseason All-American Team