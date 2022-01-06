Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Plaquemine neighborhood park closes again due to vandalism

Plaquemine park vandalism
Plaquemine park vandalism(wafb)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine’s Fort Area Park sits in the middle of a small neighborhood, the residents there say they enjoy using it when it’s unlocked.

“A beautiful, a beautiful park with a lot of equipment in it for the kids, it’s just beautiful,” says Dianne Robertson who lives right across the street from the park. Robertson is one of many who fought to have the park built here, she says it took about 25 years just for them to get the final approval.

“So, it’s very convenient for me to go in and walk around the tracks some, I just try to go every other day, but with it being locked up and it’s a good day today for me to go, I can’t go because it’s locked up,” adds Robertson.

Bolted gates mean no one is getting in anytime soon, and the reason why it’s locked is that the city is cleaning the sidewalk. Some spraypainted a bad word in bold red paint.

“And why? I’m not understanding why would somebody do something like that and take all of our enjoyment away from us and our kids because what it’s doing now it’s just sitting there. Nobody can get in,” explains Robertson.

Plaquemine Police say this is not the first time someone vandalized the park, this is actually the third time. They posted on Facebook that someone previously shot at the basketball goal. Chief Kenny Payne says they do have cameras and they are planning to bring the suspect in. “We do have a suspect it appears to be a high school student that lives near the park, and we are actually as we speak awaiting the parent of that suspect to bring them to the police station,” says Chief Payne.

Payne adds vandalism has also been happening around other parks in the city, and they don’t believe it’s the same group of people.

Police say they just want people to stop destroying the park, and use it for the right reasons.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge

Latest News

Park vandalism and parents fear students going back virtual
Parents fear kids will return to virtual learning
Parents fear kids will return to virtual learning
Forecast for Friday, Jan. 7.
Brief cool down before warm, wet weekend
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Two Tigers land on The Bowerman preseason watch list
28-year-old Lionel Haile
EBRSO makes arrest in stabbing of USPS worker