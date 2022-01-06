Plaquemine neighborhood park closes again due to vandalism

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine’s Fort Area Park sits in the middle of a small neighborhood, the residents there say they enjoy using it when it’s unlocked.

“A beautiful, a beautiful park with a lot of equipment in it for the kids, it’s just beautiful,” says Dianne Robertson who lives right across the street from the park. Robertson is one of many who fought to have the park built here, she says it took about 25 years just for them to get the final approval.

“So, it’s very convenient for me to go in and walk around the tracks some, I just try to go every other day, but with it being locked up and it’s a good day today for me to go, I can’t go because it’s locked up,” adds Robertson.

Bolted gates mean no one is getting in anytime soon, and the reason why it’s locked is that the city is cleaning the sidewalk. Some spraypainted a bad word in bold red paint.

“And why? I’m not understanding why would somebody do something like that and take all of our enjoyment away from us and our kids because what it’s doing now it’s just sitting there. Nobody can get in,” explains Robertson.

Plaquemine Police say this is not the first time someone vandalized the park, this is actually the third time. They posted on Facebook that someone previously shot at the basketball goal. Chief Kenny Payne says they do have cameras and they are planning to bring the suspect in. “We do have a suspect it appears to be a high school student that lives near the park, and we are actually as we speak awaiting the parent of that suspect to bring them to the police station,” says Chief Payne.

Payne adds vandalism has also been happening around other parks in the city, and they don’t believe it’s the same group of people.

Police say they just want people to stop destroying the park, and use it for the right reasons.

