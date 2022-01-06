Red Bags
Parents fear kids will return to virtual learning(WRDW)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As COVID cases continued to climb, some schools are looking closely at the possibility of returning to virtual learning. 

Louisiana is currently just shy of 900,000 COVID cases and schools like Magnolia Woods Elementary and Kenilworth Charter School, are taking no chances by moving back to virtual learning temporarily. Parents are worried their child’s school could be next.

“I don’t necessarily have a problem if they need to wear a mask when things get heightened or, you know, more people test positive for small time periods, but I do think they are safer in school,” said Allison Hicks who has a teenager in high school.

The EBR School District says the back and forth from virtual to in-person learning over the last 2 years is not as much of a headache as it was for them in the beginning. However, parents are still having to adjust to it.

“I mean it was hard, but I understood it at the time, but now it would be a little different because I don’t feel like it’s necessary now,” Hicks continued.

“For the past year and a half to two years, it’s been a constant juggle. And we were so grateful when they were back in school, and they were so much happier when they were back in school that, I just can’t take it,” said another mother who wanted to remain anonymous.

Both parents say they want what’s best for their kids and their safety but fear that taking them out of school is causing more harm than good.

“They’re trying to go with the flow because they trust their adults and they’re trying to listen and be good but by the end of the two weeks or the one week or whatever it is, they’re not the same child,” said the other mom.

BESE says when it comes to masks, and virtual learning, it’s up to the schools themselves to make decisions on how to move forward. Starting tomorrow Belaire High School, McKinley Senior High, and Buchanan Elementary will return to virtual learning as well.

