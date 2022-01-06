Red Bags
Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of the jury's second note during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in New York.(Elizabeth Williams | Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child has retained a lawyer.

The juror’s attorney, Todd Spodek, notified the court on Thursday that he would represent the unidentified man.

Spodek did not immediately return a request for comment.

The juror revealed in media interviews that he disclosed during deliberations that he’d been sexually abused as a child.

He said the information helped him convince some jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

The jury later returned a guilty verdict.

Defense lawyers say they want a new trial.

